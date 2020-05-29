HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Today marked the first day of Open Streets Weekend in downtown Hendersonville. It's part of a plan to reopen businesses safely and get people outside.
Main Street was blocked off and any cars on the street were towed to encourage businesses to set up more outdoor seating. Patio's were packed but businesses have had to adapt so things are a little different for patrons.
Business owners said they've been changing the way they do things to help stop the spread.
"We've rearranged our dining room and our patio to maintain social distancing and we're doing everything in to go containers for whatever we serve so we're just all happy to be back to work," said Daniel McIlvaine, a manager at The Dugout Taproom and Grill.
While they are trying to reopen businesses, the city is still encouraging customers to practice the three W's: wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands.
The owner of Kilwin's Chocolate and Ice Cream said she plans to follow those rules. Jennifer Haack also put up protective barriers inside her store and has changed the way customers sample items.
"Instead of just sampling straight out of a wooden spoon and just transferring it to the customer, we put it in a little ketchup cup and the customer takes that instead," she said.
Friday was the beginning of what business owners hope is bringing downtown Hendersonville back to life.
Open Streets Weekend ends Sunday at 9pm.
