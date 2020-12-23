UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Members of a group called POST (Protecting Our Stolen Treasures) and people from the Union community gathered Wednesday night to remember Michael Land Sr.
Land, known as "Land Man" was found dead on Woodlawn Avenue last Friday, according to police. The coroner has since ruled his death a homicide.
Land's friends and loved ones gathered at the Chambertown Ball Field on Wednesday for a vigil and balloon release.
POST is asking anyone with details about Land's death to call Detective Jerome Beatty at 864-426-0846.
PREVIOUSLY - Coroner says autopsy confirms man found dead in Union home was a victim of homicide
