Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers in Clemson spent the past weekend handing out tickets for mask violations.
According to police, they issued 87 tickets on Friday, 57 on Saturday and three on Sunday.
The city-wide ordinance went into effect on June 25, but enforcement didn't happen immediately.
In June, the city said once enforced violating the the mandate could come with a fine of $25. Businesses who do not ensure employees have masks will be fined $100.
The ordinance states people must wear face coverings when in contact with others who are not part of the household
