ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) says there are now 19 cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in Georgia.
According to DPH, the B.1.1.7 cases in Georgia are in individuals ages 15 to 61, eight males and 11 females. The cases were found in metro Atlanta - Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Paulding counties.
“The CDC has said this U.K. variant is likely to be the dominant strain in the U.S. by sometime in March,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Health in a news release. “We must ensure we are taking every precaution right now to prevent transmission of COVID and to avoid a surge in hospitalizations and loss of life.”
DPH says the agency is working to identify close contacts of the individuals, and will monitor them closely.
