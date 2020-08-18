COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s State Epidemiologist urged parents Tuesday not to forget about “essential routine vaccinations” as kids head back to school.
“Similar to the rest of the country, South Carolina saw a reduction in routine pediatric vaccine orders and administered doses during the months of March and April in 2020,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist in a news release. “Vaccination is one of the most successful public health interventions in history for reducing disease spread and preventing complications and deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases. With COVID-19’s prevalence across our state, we need to keep our children healthy and safe at all costs, and we must use the vaccines that medical science has afforded us to help prevent illnesses likes mumps, measles, chicken pox, and whooping cough.”
Bell said a hepatitis A vaccine is a new requirement for children for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Children’s routine vaccinations cannot be forgotten and have never been more important,” Bell said. “There is no vaccine for COVID-19, and one of the few things we can do to protect ourselves from this deadly virus is to stay as healthy as possible and avoid contracting vaccine-preventable diseases that can severely complicate the outcome for those who could become ill and also contract COVID-19.”
On Tuesday, South Carolina announced 691 new COVID-19 cases and 47 more confirmed deaths.
The current case count stands at 106,574 and number of deaths at 2,230.
