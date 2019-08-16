(FOX Carolina) -- Dr. Mike McGee, the former Athletics Director for the University of South Carolina has passed away, officials say.
Dr. McGee led the Gamecock athletics program for 12 years, and died peacefully at his home in Montrose, Colorado, officials say.
"I owe so much to Dr. McGee for trusting me to lead his baseball program when he hired me in the summer of 1996," said current Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner.
"I learned so much from him about athletics, administration and life, in general. He's not only a legendary coach and administrator but a Hall of Fame person as well."
McGee is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ginger, and together they had four children - Kathy, Michael, Jr., Matthew and Jerry - as well as 19 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Services and burial for Dr. McGee will be held at Sonrise Mountain Ranch in Cimarron, CO and his hometown of Elizabeth City, NC.
