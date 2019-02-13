SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Organizers of the controversial “Drag Queen Story Hour” said the show will go on this Sunday at a Greenville County library branch even though the event was initially canceled because ticketing for the event was not in accordance with library policy.
The event had been scheduled for Feb. 17 from 3 – 5 p.m. at the Five Forks Branch Library.
Rylee Hunty, one of the organizers, said the library did not allow ticketing for events, which should be first come-first serve, and the group was using an online website to distribute free tickets for the event.
Greenville County Council provided this statement from Beverly James with the Greenville County Library System on the decision to cancel:
Greenville County Library System meeting rooms may be used by the public with the understanding that anyone may attend events and meetings held in them because they are public spaces.
The “Mom’s Liberal Happy Hour Presents: Drag Queen Story Time” event listing on eventbrite.com violates Library System policy in two ways: it restricts admittance to those who hold tickets, and it requires those attending an event in a Library System meeting room to show identification.
Because the eventbrite.com invitation and restriction remains online making it appear that public library space is being used for a private event, the Library System is canceling the Mom’s Liberal Happy Hour meeting room reservation at the Five Forks Branch for Sunday, February 17, 2019.
Hunty said she was working to re-reserve the room at the library under her own name and still host the story hour event.
On Wednesday, Hunty posted in the Facebook event page that the new application was approved and the story hour will take place on Sunday.
"New Application Was Approved. The Event is Back On & We Will See You on Sunday 📚💖👸🏼," Hunty posted.
The announcement of the Drag Queen Story Hour coming to the Upstate was met with support from some parents and highly vocal opposition from many others.
leftists and degenerates attempting to program the children to accept insanity as the norm .
Since when is reading to children "Insanity"?
simply put , when men dress as women to further the agenda of what was once considered depraved or deviate and now is considered ok . children have enough trouble growing up these days without social experiments or brainwashing .
