SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A local group that brought the first Drag Queen Story Hour to the Upstate in February is bringing it back, this time to be hosted in Spartanburg.
An Eventbrite page for the new story hour, posted by Mom's Liberal Happy Hour SC says the story hour is planned for Septemberr 22 at the Spartanburg County Public Library on 151 S. Church Street, dubbed the Headquarters Library. Drag performers are expected to read books to audiences from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. that day, and the group is not charging for the event.
According to the page for the event, "Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) is an event for drag queens to share books and stories with children in libraries, schools, and bookstores. DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real."
Mom's Liberal Happy Hour is also hosting in conjunction with The Greenville Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a drag troupe affiliated with the Worldwide Order of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. This troupe often dresses up as parodies of Catholic nuns and engage in non-profit work for the LGBTQ community.
Upstate Pride SC, an LGBTQ advocacy organization in the Upstate, released this statement in support of the new story hour:
In line with our mission of empowering people of all gender expressions in the Upstate, we wholeheartedly support the Drag Queen Story Hour. We view this as a great opportunity for children to learn about the diversity that exists in the world at a young age.
The last Drag Queen Story Hour took place in Greenville in February, sparking controversy. One manager claimed they were fired from their job, and the Greenville County Council wanted changes made to policy after being left with a $48,000 bill for security. Deputies were at the Five Forks library branch as supporters and protesters lined up outside.
