EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Dream Center posted on Facebook Thursday that the faith-based non-profit is in urgent need of diapers.
Specifically, they need size 4 diapers for residents in their program.
The Dream Center said they get no government funding and operate from donations and from the proceeds of their two resale stores.
The Dream Center runs a unique homeless shelter program called Oppurtunity Village, which consists of tiny houses and transitional houses.
The center says, “Residents must follow an Individualized Success Plan developed by The Dream Center to help them achieve self-sufficiency. This plan includes classes, counseling, job readiness, volunteering and continuing education.”
The Dream Center is located at 111 Hillcrest Drive in Easley and can be reached at 864-644-8885.
