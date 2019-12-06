GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Drivers may have a harder time getting from I-85 to I-385, as a right lane will be closed through the interchange through Monday, December 9.
Starting Friday, there will be a single right lane closure from Exit 51 through the interchange, for one mile. This closure will be end before access to the Southbound ramp near the Woodruff Road bridge, but will impact traffic flow.
Drivers are asked to drive carefully in the construction zone.
