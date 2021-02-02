Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County say inclement weather is delaying county offices opening, but added a drive-through vaccine clinic will continue.
According to Buncombe County Communications, county offices and facilities will open at 9 a.m. today. The drive-through vaccine clinic at A.C. Reynolds High will open at 10 a.m.
Officials say in keeping with the state's vaccine allocation and reporting cycle, there are no first-dose vaccine appointments scheduled at A.B. Tech today.
