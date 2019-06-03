Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office officials with the Crosswell Fire Department have confirmed that on Sunday night an accident occurred at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
According to the sheriff's office, an off duty deputy was working security at the event when a driver was involved in a crash during one of the races.
We're told by Chief Billy Gibson of the Crosswell Fire Department that the accident happened around 8 p.m.
According to Chief Gibson, one of the drivers on the track spun out and soon after it became a three car accident. Gibson said the fuel cell on the original car ruptured causing the vehicle to burst into flames.
According to the Crosswell Fire Department, they keep a unit on standby at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway for these races. Gibson said a firefighter and several bystanders were able to pull the driver from the car within seconds and crews extinguished the flames.
Gibson says that initial reports on scene were that the driver had second degree burns on fifty percent of his body. The driver was taken to Greenville Memorial by EMS then airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center due to the severity of his injuries.
On Sunday, the Greenville-Pickens Speedway posted the following on their facebook page:
At this time we don't have any additional information on the driver or his condition.
We'll update when more information becomes available.
