SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a rolling road block had to be used Monday evening after a driver sped away from a traffic stop.
According to troopers, they originally pulled over the vehicle for speeding. However, the driver didn't stop - leading a trooper on a brief chase on I-85 southbound.
After back-up came, they initiated a rolling road block to ensure the safety of other drivers.
The suspect was apprehended and arrested for driving under the influence.
