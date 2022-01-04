BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Coroner's Office announced that one man died Tuesday afternoon following a five-car-crash on I-85 near Blacksburg.
Troopers with Highway Patrol said four vehicles were completely stopped at the 98 milemarker when a Volvo tractor trailer, heading north on I-85, rear-ended a Toyota pickup. The Volvo tractor trailer then hit a Freightliner tractor trailer and an international tractor trailer. A Ford pickup was hit by debris from the crash.
Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the victim as 64-year-old James Arthur Fuelling from Rock Hill. Fuelling was the front seat passenger in Toyota pickup. The driver of this truck was taken to the hospital with injuries.
All of the drivers in the other vehicles were not injured, according to troopers.
SCHP said the driver of the Volvo tractor trailer was charged with too fast for conditions.
Coroner Fowler added that this is the first fatal crash in Cherokee County in 2022.
