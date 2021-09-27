ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said one man has been charged after a crash killed a motorcyclist Sunday evening in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway patrol.
At 8:52 p.m., a motorcyclist was heading northbound on US-29 when a truck traveling on Welcome Road tried to cross US-29 and was hit by the motorcyclist, according to troopers.
Troopers said the motorcyclist was flown to the hospital by helicopter where they later died at 1:15 a.m.
The Coroner's Office hasn't identified the motorcyclist at this time.
SCHP said the driver of the truck, 43-year-old James Ray Bridges, was charged with failure to yield a right of way.
