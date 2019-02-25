HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol has charged a driver after a Ford Mustang crashed into a tree and landed in a flooded field on Sunday.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on NC 191 in Hendersonville.
Troopers said Cody Williams on Mills River was speeding in the Mustang when he lost control of the car and ran off the road, went down an embankment, struck a tree, and then ended in a flooded field.
Williams and two passengers were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers said Monday Williams had been charged with driving while license revoked, driving with no insurance, and careless and reckless driving.
