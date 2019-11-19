Jackson County, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday November 16, troopers with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety were called to the scene of a fatal accident in Jackson County.
According to troopers, around 11 a.m. on U.S. 74 a truck driven by 45-year-old Daniel Laldee of Hendersonville was traveling east on US 74 when he traveled off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail.
Troopers say after hitting the guardrail, Laldee drove into the westbound lanes, striking another vehicle head-on, killing the two people inside.
Troopers say the victims, 40-year-old Erica Jones and 58-year-old Rodney Jones, of Milan, Georgia, both died on impact.
Troopers have charged Laldee with misdemeanor death by a vehicle, driving left of center, and failure to wear a seatbelt.
