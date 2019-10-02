ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson County deputies said a driver was arrested and charged with DUI after reportedly leading them on a chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies say they were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle along I-85 when they realized the driver might also be intoxicated. When the driver failed to stop for blue lights, a chase ensued.
The pursuit came to an end when deputies say the driver crashed into a pole of sorts in a driveway on Burns Bridge Road.
Three people were in the vehicle at the time - all were wanted on probation.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol charged the driver, whose identity has yet to be released, with DUI and driving under suspension.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office charged them with possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to stop. More charges are pending.
