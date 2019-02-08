Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash this morning around 7:16 a.m. in Spartanburg County along Highway 9.
According to the SCHP, the accident happened on Boiling Springs Road at Birds Eye View. We know that both lanes of the southbound side of Boiling Springs Road were blocked.
Troopers investigated the crash and found that the driver, identified as Michael Eugene Kelly II, 29, driving a 2014 Chevy crashed into the side of unit 2.
Troopers say unit 2 had a 11 year old in the car who was injured and taken to the hospital. Kelly was also taken to the hospital for injuries.
The unit 3 driver involved in the accident was hit by unit 2 when it overturned.
The unit 3 driver had a 2 year old child in the car. The child was unhurt, Troopers say.
Kelly was charged with driving under the influence.
