Chesnee, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating after they say a pedestrian was hit and killed in Spartanburg County.
According to troopers, around 10:05 p.m. Monday night, a car struck a pedestrian who was lying in the eastbound lane of McAbee Road about one mile north of Chesnee.
Highway Patrol says Dylan Hernandez was traveling east on McAbee Road when he struck the victim then fled the scene. Highway patrol later located Hernandez and charged him with leaving a scene involving death.
At this time the coroner has not released the victim's name and the accident is still under investigation.
