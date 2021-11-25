PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has been charged following a deadly crash in Pickens County.
A car and a mini-bike were both heading west on Midway Road near Log House Road around 6:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to troopers. While the mini-bike was trying to turn right into a private driveway, the car ran into the back of it. The mini-bike then went off the left side of the road and hit an embankment.
The coroner identified the victim as 40-year-old Jodah Mullinax. The coroner says Mullinax was riding a mini bike without a helmet and died at the scene.
Troopers said the driver of the car, Barney Lewis Trotter, 33, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death.
