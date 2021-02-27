ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner says one person has died following a crash in the Slabtown community.
According to the coroner, at approximately 8:40 a.m., a man was traveling east on Highway 88 when he crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck head-on.
The coroner says 31-year-old Joshua Bernard Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. Joshua was traveling home after getting off from working the night shift at Michelin.
The victim in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, says the coroner.
The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
