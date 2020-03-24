Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greer say a portion of West Wade Hampton will be closed this morning following an accident that took out a power pole on Monday night.
According to officers, around 10 p.m. a stolen 2010 Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound on West Wade Hampton Boulevard near the intersection of West Poinsett Street when they crossed over the center-line of the roadway and struck a telephone pole which police say in turn, caused two more poles to fall.
Police say when they poles fell down, they took down several power lines with them, blocking Wade Hampton Boulevard in both directions.
The driver of the Yaris fled the scene prior to officers arriving and no one else was found in the vehicle.
Police say the Yaris was found to be stolen out of Greenville County.
West Wade Hampton Blvd. between Buncombe Road and West Poinsett Street is expected to be closed until at least mid-morning.
