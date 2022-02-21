GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Sunday night.
Officers responded to West Wade Hampton Blvd. at around 10:35 p.m. According to officers, their investigation showed that a minivan was traveling the wrong way down that road when they hit a truck head-on.
The two occupants inside the truck were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, the driver of that vehicle later passed away from their injuries.
The driver of the minivan was also transported to the emergency room with injuries.
Officers said their traffic team is still investigating the crash to determine if anyone will be charged. We will continue to follow this story and update it as more details are released.
