PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a driver has died after crashing in Greenville County.
Around 3 a.m. a driver was heading south on U.S. 25 near Waycross Church Road when they ran off the road, overturned and hit a building, according to troopers.
We're told the driver passed away on scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn the identity of the driver.
