LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle collision, that unfortunately was fatal, they reported to media.
The collision happened around 4 a.m. on December 1.
According to troopers, the driver was traveling north on SC 49 near Curry Road, when they veered off the left side of the road. The vehicle struck a guard rail and a tree.
The coroner has not yet released the identity of the deceased.
MORE NEWS - New Orleans police: 11 shot on edge of French Quarter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.