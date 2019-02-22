Cowpens, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday evening around 10:13 p.m. the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on SC 110.
Troopers say the accident happened near Swofford Road about 3 miles north of Cowpens.
According to troopers, the driver was traveling south when they drove off the left side of the road, striking a ditch and overturning.
Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and as a result was ejected from the car, dying on scene.
At this time the coroner has not yet identified the victim. We'll update as soon as that information becomes available.
