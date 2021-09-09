GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed after crashing into another vehicle and their truck catching on fire in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said on Wednesday at 9 p.m., a driver in a F-150 truck heading eastbound on Highway 20 ran into the back of a disabled and stopped dump truck. After the crash, the driver in the F-150 truck was trapped inside and the truck eventually caught on fire killing the driver.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the driver of the F-150 truck.
Highway Patrol said the driver in the dump truck has no injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
MORE NEWS: New report gives SC's infrastructure an overall D+ grade
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.