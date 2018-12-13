Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, the Greenville County Coroner's Office responded to a crash off West Blue Ridge Drive.
Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler says the accident happened shortly after 1 a.m.
He says the unidentified driver, struck another driver head on before his vehicle rolled down an embankment. Fowler says the vehicle struck several trees prior to coming to a stop.
Fowler tells FOX Carolina that driver was pronounced dead on scene. An exam is scheduled for later today.
Right now we don't know the condition of the person(s) in the other vehicle.
Right now the crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
