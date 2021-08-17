GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died in the hospital after hitting a tree with their car in Greenville County.
A driver was heading south on Frontage Road at 2 a.m. when they went off the left side of the road and hit a fence and a tree, according to troopers.
Highway Patrol said the driver was not seat belted and ejected from the SUV. They were later taken to Prisma Greenville where they sadly passed away.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the driver at this time.
