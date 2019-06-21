Driver escapes Interstate 385 truck fire

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- There are thousands of drivers who hit Interstate 385 in Greenville County and Ted Roberts is one of them.
He takes the route home, but during one commute he had to pull over.
“I said something just doesn’t feel right, I said my seat is getting really hot," Roberts said.
He pulled over and got out of his pickup truck.
“Went to the passenger’s side to look and see if I could see anything or whatever and as I soon as I opened the door that’s when the fire started," Roberts said.
He didn't know it, but a FOX Carolina viewer recorded his truck on fire as she drove by it on the interstate.
“It was seconds and it only took about three minutes to completely put it down to the frame," he said.
Now, he's trying to figure out what happened.
“I have no idea," he said.
His Ford F150 FX 4 Lariat Edition is now gone.
“It was a little chaotic. The flames were big, I mean I was just sitting there watching everything pretty much melt on it," he said.
He took pictures as the truck burned to a shell.
“It’s a little nerve-racking- scary, you feel helpless," Roberts said.
He says an off-duty Mauldin police officer stopped first and then Simpsonville firefighters arrived.
“A lot of times during the summer we see an uptick in vehicle fires," Wesley Williams said.
Simspsonville Fire Chief Wesley Williams says the heat may have nothing to do with Ted Roberts' truck fire, but if any driver thinks something is wrong he has some tips.
“You need to immediately pull to the shoulder of the road, cut the vehicle off and exit the vehicle immediately," Williams said. “The potential harm in continuing to drive your vehicle if your vehicle is on fire, is of course you’re going to spread the fire by the movement of the vehicle itself.”
He says the force of the wind and air around the car could cause a fire to spread as a driver moves.
“If you pull it over immediately you can keep it contained to the engine compartment or the passenger’s compartment," Williams said.
For Roberts, it's one drive that made him hit the brakes.
“To the fire department, to the police officers - just thank you," Roberts said.“I’m just glad that I’m standing here and didn’t get hurt.”
