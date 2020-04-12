OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Early this morning, multiple crews in Oconee County were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident, that left the occupant entrapped in water, according to officials.
West Union Fire, Walhalla City Fire, Oconee County Emergency Services, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, and Prisma Health responded to the scene along Burns Mill Road at the Little Cane Creek bridge just before 10 a.m.
Respondents say they found the single occupant entrapped in the SUV, and lifted the vehicle.
She was then transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The current condition of the patient is unknown. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
MORE NEWS - Help Hendersonville Police find missing teen, Makenna Cermak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.