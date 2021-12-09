GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man driving a 18-wheeler sadly passed away in a crash on US 221, according to the Greenwood County Coroner's Office.
Troopers with Highway Patrol said the driver was heading south on US 221 just after midnight when he went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
The coroner said the driver, 23-year-old Jalen Deon Robertson of Blythewood, passes away at the scene.
MORE NEWS: Upstate bar steps up to help long time customer after tragic accident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.