Greenville County Schools said a special needs bus driver was named National Special Needs Bus Driver of the Year for her quick thinking back in March when a tractor trailer hit the bus she was driving.
The school district said Tammy Cummings received the honor.
Cummings was driving a special needs bus when a tractor trailer ran off the road, struck a utility pole, then crossed the center line and into the bus as it was traveling on Fairview Road near River’s Edge Circle.
WATCH: Bus driver describes terrifying moment when school bus carrying special needs students collided with semi truck
“Steve Baker of AMF-Bruns of America, a company that manufactures wheelchair securement products and occupied restraint systems, said in all his years he has not seen someone recover so quickly from an accident to immediately care for the children and focus on their needs,” Greenville County Schools posted on Facebook Wednesday.
PREVIOUSLY- District: Special needs students aboard Greenville County School bus in crash with tractor-trailer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.