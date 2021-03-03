GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Two men are recovering after being hit by a driver outside a Greenville County bar early Sunday morning.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX Carolina on Wednesday afternoon, they're investigating this as an attempted murder.
The two victims were hit around 12:40 a.m. on February 28, 2021 in the parking lot of Basilios Bar and Grill along Whitehorse Road.
A family member of one of the victim's reached out to FOX Carolina. She said her brother-in-law was one of the victims who was hit in the parking lot. She said there was some type of altercation inside the bar not involving him. However, she said once the bar closed, he walked out and moments later she said, "He heard tires screeching, saw headlights seconds before being hit."
She said he suffered road rash all over his body and several broken ribs. Fortunately, he's been released from the hospital. She didn't' have an update on the second victim but pointed out both were in the ICU trauma unit at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The Sheriff's Office said they're actively following up on leads. Anyone with information on this attempted murder is asked to call the sheriff's office at 23-CRIME (232-7463).
