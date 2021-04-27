NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person was killed and another hospitalized in a Monday night crash in Newberry County.
According to SCHP, at approximately 7:20 p.m., four vehicles were heading east on I-26 near mile marker83 when a truck hit a Buick causing the Buick to hit a SUV in the rear. The driver of the Buick then ran off the left side of the road, hit a bridge rail, and then hit a Lexus.
Troopers say the passenger in the Buick was entrapped and had to be mechanically extracted. Both the driver and passenger in the Buick were taken to the hospital with injures. The passenger later passed away.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the passenger of the Buick.
SCHP says the drivers in truck, SUV, and Lexus were all not injured.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
