GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person is in jail following a chase down I-385 with deputies overnight, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said just before 2 a.m., deputies tried to make a traffic stop near Roper Mountain Road and I-385. The driver didn't stop and led deputies on a chase. Deputies were able to make a forcible stop at South Washington and Anderson Street and the driver's car slid into a pole.
Deputies said the suspect vehicle finally came to a stop at E. Welcome Road and Anderson Road at 2:11 a.m.
We're told there were four people in the car at the time but no major injuries as a result of the chase. The driver of the car was taken into custody.
MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. deputies need help finding man last seen Monday morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.