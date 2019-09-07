TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) Troopers say a driver was killed and a passenger was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.
The crash happened around 11:05 a.m. on North Tigerville Road near Highway 11 in Greenville County, troopers said.
According to investigators, a pickup truck traveling north went off the side of the road, hit several trees and overturned down an embankment.
Troopers said the driver died at the scene and a passenger in the truck was taken to a hospital.
The coroner's office has not released the drivers name.
The crash remains under investigation.
