CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has sadly passed away after they crashed their car and it caught on fire.
The driver was heading east on I-26 around 10:45 p.m. when they went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, troopers said. The car then caught on fire and the driver was entrapped.
Troopers said the driver passed away at the scene. At this time, they have not yet been identified.
