SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Highway Patrol, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and fire crews responded to a deadly early morning crash on Friday.
According to SCHP, at approximately 3:50 a.m., a driver was heading eat on Lewis Chapel Road near Goldmine Road when they ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree.
Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, entrapped, and had to be mechanically extracted. The driver passed away at the scene.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the driver at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
