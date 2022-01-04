GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that one person passed away this afternoon following a single-vehicle crash along Holiday Dam Road.
According to troopers, the crash happened at around 3:21 p.m. this afternoon. Troopers said the driver was traveling west along Holiday Dam Road when they went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. Sadly, the driver passed away at the scene.
The coroner identified the driver as Zachary Stone, 31, of West Pelzer.
No other details regarding the driver were released. We will update this story as we learn more.
