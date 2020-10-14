GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)-The driver of a 2009 Nissan pickup truck was killed on Tuesday morning after colliding with another vehicle, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
SCHP says that the collision took place on Tuesday at around 9:50 am.
According to SCHP, the incident occurred on White Horse Rd. when the driver of the pickup truck collided with the rear of a 2018 international sanitation truck.
The Greenville County coroner says that they have not yet released the identity of the victim that was killed in the crash.
