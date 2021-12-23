NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash in Newberry County that involved three cars, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said a car was heading east on Highway 76 near Wessinger Road while a pickup truck and a minivan were both heading west just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. The pickup truck went left over the center line and hit the car head on. The minivan was hit by debris from the crash.
We're told the driver of the car was the only passenger sadly passed away. The minivan was carrying six people who were all properly seat-belted and had no injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Newberry Hospital by law enforcement.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the driver of the car at this time.
Troopers said this crash remains under investigation by SCHP.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: ‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies after crash on I-85 in Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.