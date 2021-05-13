GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person is dead after a head-on collision in Travelers Rest.
According to SCHP, at approximately 3:47 a.m., a driver in a truck was heading south on Highway 11 near Danna View Court when they traveled over the center line and hit an SUV head-on. This caused the SUV to hit a guardrail and go down an embankment.
Troopers said the driver in the SUV was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the SUV and driver of the truck were taken to the hospital with injuries.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 58-year-old Dana Todd.
MORE NEWS: Gas stations struggle to keep up Thursday despite pipeline restart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.