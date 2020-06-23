LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal collision along East Jerry Road.
The collision happened on June 23, just after 3:44 p.m.
According to troopers, the driver of an SUV went off the right side of the road, and struck a tree.
The driver did not survive, the 21 year old passenger was injured and transported to an area hospital.
The coroner has not named the driver yet.
