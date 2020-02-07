Fountain Inn, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a driver was killed in a fatal crash about four miles east of Fountain Inn on Thursday night.
According to troopers, the driver was traveling east on S.C. 418 in a Toyota pickup truck when they went off the left side of the road, striking a tree.
Troopers say the driver was wearing a seatbelt but was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be mechanically extracted from the truck.
Troopers say the victim died at the scene of the accident.
At this time the coroner's office has not released the name of the victim. We'll update as that information becomes available.
More news: Deputies offer $1,000 reward for information in two Anderson County homicides
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.