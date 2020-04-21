Newberry County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a fatal collision in Newberry County late Monday night.
We're told the accident happened around 11:15 p.m. and occurred on S.C. Highway 34 near Highway 39. Troopers tell us only one vehicle was involved in the crash.
According to highway patrol, that vehicle, a 2002 Ford, 4-door sedan, was traveling east on S.C. 34 when it went off the right side of the road and overturned when it struck a ditch.
Troopers say the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash, dying on scene.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim. Both the highway patrol and coroner's office are investigating the crash.
