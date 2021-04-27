MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said a man who led a deputy on a chase on Sunday has been charged.
According to the sheriff's office, while on patrol on Sugar Hill Road at 11:50 p.m., Deputy D.J. Jones attempted to stop a motorcyclist, Christopher Aaron Boone, 25, for traffic violations. Boone sped up and led Jones on a chase from I-40 to multiple roads in Nebo before wrecking on U.S. 70 East.
Jones said during the chase, Boone sped, crossed the center line multiple times and threw things onto the side of the road three different times. When Boone wrecked, he fled on foot towards a house but was taken into captured by Jones.
Deputies said Boone was charged with the following:
- Fleeing to elude arrest
- Speeding
- Rear lamps violation
- Driving left of center
- Littering less than 15 pounds
- Failure to heed a blue light or siren
MCSO mentioned that the motorcycle was reported stolen from Asheville and additional charges for Boone are pending.
