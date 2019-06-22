TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Townville Fire Department took to social media Saturday to report one person was airlifted after a car accident Thursday, June 20.
The wreck occurred on Hickory Ridge Road in the evening hours.
Details surrounding the accident are limited, though firefighters say a major extrication was necessary. The car appeared to have wrapped around a tree.
Townville Fire, Fork Rescue Squad, Lifeflight, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.
"Many extrications are not simple door pops, and roof removals," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "Train for the worst scenarios."
