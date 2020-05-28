GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is in the hospital after hitting and overturning over a guardrail in Greenville County Thursday night.
SCHP tells FOX Carolina the driver of a 1977 Chevrolet Nova was traveling east on Piedmont Highway near Brown Road when it happened. We're told the driver ran off the side of the road, hitting the guardrail. Troopers say the driver is in the hospital now with serious injuries.
We learned the aforementioned information just before 10 p.m. The collision unfolded around 8:30 p.m. according to SCHP's incident tracking website.
Our photographer on scene noted the car had turned over the guardrail.
